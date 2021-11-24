Russia’s Olympians aged under 18 excused from COVID-19 jabs, says Russian Olympic chief

MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. Russian Olympic team’s athletes aged under 18 have been excused from obligatory anti-COVID-19 jabs ahead of the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing, President of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) Stanislav Pozdnyakov said on Wednesday.

In line with anti-COVID-19 measures at the upcoming 2022 Winter Olympic Games in China, all unvaccinated participants of the major global event must be placed under a 21-day quarantine upon their arrival.

"The vaccination is required for all participants of the Olympic Games and unvaccinated athletes are subjected to a 21-day quarantine, which may complicate the participation in this major tournament," the ROC president told journalists.

"Athletes with medical exemptions must fill in the required documents and this process is not simple as has an unclear outcome," he continued.

"If speaking about the vaccination of underage athletes, we have received a confirmation after our consultations with the IOC [the International Olympic Committee] and the [Local] Organizing Committee that in our case they would not be a part of the category of athletes subjected to the 21-day quarantine," Pozdnyakov said. "There will be seven athletes under 18 on our roster - three in figure skating competitions and four in freestyle [skiing] competitions."

The Beijing Organizing Committee for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games announced to TASS on October 4 that athletes inoculated with Russian-made anti-COVID-19 vaccines would be allowed to participate in the 2022 Winter Games.

2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games in Beijing

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games in the Chinese capital of Beijing are scheduled to be held between February 4 and 20, while the Paralympic Winter Games will be held on March 4-13.

During the 128th IOC session in Kuala Lumpur on July 31, 2015, Beijing was chosen to host the 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games making the Chinese capital the first city ever to host both the Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2008) as well as the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2022).

Beijing won the right to host the 2022 Olympics and Paralympics in a tight race, beating Kazakhstan’s Almaty in 2015, by chalking up 44 votes against its rival’s 40.