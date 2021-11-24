Medvedev to join today national team for 2021 Davis Cup, says Russian tennis chief

DUBAI, November 24. /TASS/. World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev will join the Russian national tennis team today in preparations for the 2021 Davis Cup, Russian Tennis Federation (RTF) President Shamil Tarpishchev told TASS on Wednesday.

Three European cities will host the finals of the 2021 Davis Cup Finals, namely Austria’s Innsbruck, Spain’s Madrid and Italy’s Turin, between November 25 and December 5. The Russian squad of tennis players is in Group A facing the national teams of Spain and Ecuador.

"We have ideal conditions for our preparation, but the situation at the training camp is hard," Tarpishchev said. "All players are in different physical conditions. They are psychologically exhausted and are currently sleeping more than training."

"Moreover, we are in Madrid at 1,000 meters above sea level and the ball is flying faster with an unusual bounce," he said.

"Medvedev is arriving today and we will have the full roster," Tarpishchev added.

Last week, Medvedev reached the final of the 2021 ATP Finals tournament in Italy, where he lost in straight sets 4-6; 4-6 to Germany’s Alexander Zverev.

Last year, the Davis Cup Finals tennis tournament in Spain’s Madrid was postponed for a year due to the global spread of the novel coronavirus and the 18 national teams, which qualified for that tournament, will be playing in the Finals between November 25 and December 5.

Davis Cup history and format

In 2019, the competition was held in a new revamped format. In contrast with previous events, the trophy was contested by 16 and not 18 teams. The competition was held in seven days in one location, whereas previously it was determined throughout the year on four different weeks spread across the tennis calendar in a format of home-and-away ties.

The Davis Cup has been held since 1900. The most successful country in the history of the tournament is the United States, lifting the trophy 32 times. The Russian national team won the prestigious competition twice in 2002 and 2006.