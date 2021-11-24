WADA Executive Committee, Foundation Board to discuss RUSADA reinstatement

MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. The World Anti-Doping Agency’s (WADA’s) Executive Committee (ExCo) and Foundation Board (Board) will meet in Paris, France, on Wednesday and Thursday (November 24-25) to discuss, among other things, the reinstatement process of Russia’s anti-doping agency RUSADA.

The Foundation Board will hear a report about changes made in connection with the RUSADA reinstatement process, which has been ongoing for about five years. The Russian anti-doping agency received the reinstatement plan from WADA in early July. It is due to be implemented by December 16, 2022 - the last day of sanctions, imposed on Russia by the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS). The sanctions came into force on December 17, 2020.

Commenting on the reinstatement process, RUSADA said that "everything proceeds in normal regime."

"A WADA audit is expected in February and we are preparing for it," the statement says.

On December 17, 2020, the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland’s Lausanne partially upheld WADA’s (the World Anti-Doping Agency) previous ruling on a number of sanctions against Russian sports. Following the CAS decision, Russian athletes were deprived of their right to participate in all World Championships, Olympic and Paralympic Games under the national flag of Russia and to the tune of the national anthem for a two-year period. The ruling of the Swiss-based court also stripped Russia of the right to bid for the organization of all international sports tournaments for a period of two years.

Sanctions were also imposed on top Russian state officials, including the head of state and the government, presidential administration officials, members of both chambers of the Russian parliament, heads of federal agencies. They were not allowed to attend world championships, Olympic and Paralympic games, except on a personal invitation from top officials of the host country.