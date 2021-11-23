Russia, China tackle details of Putin’s anticipated Beijing visit for 2022 Winter Olympics

BEIJING, November 23. /TASS/. The Foreign Ministries of China and Russia work on details of a possible visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Beijing for the upcoming 2022 Winter Olympic Games in China, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Tuesday.

"Russia and China share a tradition of celebrating landmark events together," he said at a briefing. "Chinese leader Xi Jinping arrived in 2014 for the Winter Olympic Games in Sochi upon an invitation from the Russian side."

"This time Chinese leader Xi Jinping has invited his good friend, Russian President Vladimir Putin, to come to the Winter Olympics in Beijing," the diplomat continued.

"Both sides are maintaining close contacts regarding details of the upcoming visit," the spokesman said. "I am sure that both countries’ athletes will set new records."

Last Friday, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Putin had received an invitation to attend the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in China. Peskov added that "After all details are settled, we will make a statement jointly with our Chinese partners about this visit."

2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games in Beijing

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games in the Chinese capital of Beijing are scheduled to be held between February 4 and 20, while the Paralympic Winter Games will be held on March 4-13.

During the 128th IOC session in Kuala Lumpur on July 31, 2015, Beijing was chosen to host the 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games making the Chinese capital the first city ever to host both the Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2008) as well as the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2022).

Beijing won the right to host the 2022 Olympics and Paralympics in a tight race, beating Kazakhstan’s Almaty in 2015, by chalking up 44 votes against its rival’s 40.