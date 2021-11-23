Russia’s top senator castigates calls to boycott 2022 Olympics in China

MOSCOW, November 23. /TASS/. Russian Federation Council (Russia's upper house of parliament) Speaker Valentina Matviyenko, on Tuesday, castigated calls by some international legislators to boycott the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in China’s capital of Beijing as inadmissible.

"It is particularly sad to hear this confrontational rhetoric coming from our colleagues in the parliamentary community," Matviyenko stated. "I believe that the calls from on high to boycott the Winter Olympics in Beijing are inadmissible."

"Such statements contradict both the parliamentary spirit and the Olympic principles," she stated speaking at a meeting of the Inter-Parliamentary Commission on Cooperation between the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation and the National People's Congress of the People's Republic of China.

Matviyenko also said she was sure that the 2022 Olympics would be organized at the highest possible level given the nature of the Chinese people and their "determination and hard work."

Calls for boycotting the Olympics in Beijing were earlier voiced by politicians from Canada, Norway and the United States as well as by representatives of about 200 human rights organizations around the globe. The reason behind the calls for the boycott regards China’s alleged mass repressions of ethnic Uyghurs in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games in Beijing

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games in the Chinese capital of Beijing are scheduled to be held between February 4 and 20, while the Paralympic Winter Games will be held on March 4-13.

During the 128th IOC session in Kuala Lumpur on July 31, 2015, Beijing was chosen to host the 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games making the Chinese capital the first city ever to host both the Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2008) as well as the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2022).

Beijing won the right to host the 2022 Olympics and Paralympics in a tight race, beating Kazakhstan’s Almaty in 2015, by chalking up 44 votes against its rival’s 40.