Foreign players’ quota in Russian football clubs needs to be revised, says RPL chief

MOSCOW, November 22. /TASS/. A limit on the number of foreign footballers allowed to play for Russian Premier League (RPL) clubs needs to be revised, RPL President Ashot Khachaturyants said on Monday.

Khachaturyants, who heads the Referee Committee of the Russian Football Union (RFU), was unanimously elected the RPL president after voting at a general meeting of the league’s clubs earlier in the day.

"The issue of the limit [on foreign players] is acute and has been on the agenda for a long time," Khachaturyants said at a news conference. "This issue worries clubs and not without reason."

"We have no healthy competition today among home players," he continued. "The limit must be changed."

"We cannot speak today about its complete elimination but the format is under discussion," Khachaturyants said. "After it [the format] is approved by all clubs it will be submitted to the RFU."