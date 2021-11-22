Ashot Khachaturyants elected as president of Russia’s football Premier League

MOSCOW, November 22. /TASS/. Ashot Khachaturyants, who heads the Referee Committee of the Russian Football Union (RFU), was elected on Monday to the post of the president of the Russian Premier League (RPL).

The election was held during the general meeting of the RPL clubs in Moscow and Khachaturyants was the only candidate put forward for the post.

Former RPL President Sergei Pryadkin, who headed this organization for some 14 years, resigned from his post on October 5 and Khachaturyants was appointed the acting president.

Khachaturyants is 53 years old and he has been in charge of the RFU Referee Committee since November 2019. He has also been a member of the RFU Executive Committee since 2020.

Pryadkin, 60, served as the RPL president since 2007. In March 2020, he was re-elected for another five-year presidential term. Between 2005 and 2006 he served as an aide to the president of the Russian Football Union (RFU) and held the post of the RFU director general in 2006-2007.