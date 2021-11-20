Russia to host 2026 EHF European Women’s Handball Championship - press release

MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. The 2026 EHF European Women’s Handball Championship will be held in Russia, the European Handball Federation (EHF) said in a press release on Saturday.

Russia’s bid was the only one, as the EHF Executive Committee was previously notified that Norway, Denmark and Sweden had withdrawn their joint bid.

"We have been waiting for this opportunity for a long, long time and worked hard to deserve the honor of holding such a significant event in our country. We look forward to welcoming the European handball into our country," Russian Handball Federation President Sergei Shishkarev said.

The 2026 EHF European Women’s Handball Championship (referred to as EHF Euro 2026) will take place on December 3-20, 2026.