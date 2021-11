MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. Russian figure skater Anna Shcherbakova, the reigning world champion, won at Internationaux de France in Grenoble, thus securing a spot in the International Skating Union (ISU) Grand Prix Final.

Her compatriot Alena Kostornaia finished second, followed by Japan’s Higuchi Wakaba. Kseniia Sinitsyna came in fourth.

Japan’s Osaka will host the Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final 2021/22 on December 9-12.