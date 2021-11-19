Russia’s mixed martial arts fighter Petr Yan set to ink new contract with UFC

YEKATERINBURG, November 19. /TASS/. Russia’s Interim UFC Bantamweight Champion Petr Yan said on Friday he was set to sign soon a new contract with the Ultimate Fighting Championship promotion.

"I believe that I will sign a new contract in a week or two," Yan said speaking at a news conference. "I have only one fight left under the current contract, therefore they usually offer signing a new contract."

Russia’s 28-year-old Yan, nicknamed ‘No Mercy,’ boasts a professional career record of 16 wins (seven by KO/TKO, one by submission, eight by decision) and two defeats.

His most recent fight took place on October 30 at the UFC 267 tournament in Abu Dhabi, where he defeated Cory ‘Sandman’ Sandhagen of the United States and was named the Interim UFC Bantamweight Champion.

The UFC (the Ultimate Fighting Championship) is the largest MMA (mixed martial arts) promotion event around the globe featuring world’s top-rank fighters. Many Russian fighters are participating in the UFC competitions.