Russian tennis player Gabashvili slapped with 20-month ban over doping abuse

MOSCOW, November 19. /TASS/. Russian tennis player Teimuraz Gabashvili has been suspended for the period of 20 months for violating anti-doping regulations, the press office of the International Tennis Federation (ITF) announced on Friday.

According to the ITF, the 36-year-old Russian athlete admitted his guilt and agreed with the 20-month suspension, which begins on November 18, 2021.

"A decision has been issued under the Tennis Anti-Doping Program (the "Program") that Teymuraz Gabashvili has committed an Anti-Doping Rule Violation under Article 2.1," the ITF said in a statement. "That decision imposed a period of ineligibility of twenty months, commencing on 18 November 2021."

According to the statement, Gabashvili’s doping sample, which was collected during the Challenger tennis tournament in Kazakhstan’s Almaty in June, tested positive for a banned performance enhancing drug.

"That sample was sent to the World Anti-Doping Agency ("WADA") accredited laboratory in Montreal, Canada for analysis, and was found to contain furosemide," the statement continued.

"Gabashvili admitted the violation and agreed to a period of ineligibility of 20 months," the ITF’s press office added.

Gabashvili’s best result playing at the Grand Slam tournaments was reaching the quarterfinals of the French Open in 2010 and 2015. His career high position in the ATP (the Association of Tennis Professionals) Rankings was 43rd place in February 2016. Gabashvili is also the silver medal winner of the 2011 FISU Summer Universiade.