Russian national football team down one spot in newly published FIFA World Ranking

MOSCOW, November 19. /TASS/. The Russian national football team dropped one place down in the FIFA World Ranking, according to the list published by the world’s governing body of football on Friday.

The Russian squad is now holding 34th place with 1,493.42 points. Russia, led by Head Coach Valery Karpin, played two qualifying matches of the 2022 FIFA World Cup since the previous edition of the ratings, shutting out Cyprus (6-0) on home turf and losing 0-1 in away match with Croatia.

Belgium remains in the top of the updated international football teams’ ratings list with 1,828.45 points. The Belgian team is followed by Brazil (1,826.35 points) in 2nd place and Reigning World Champions France with 1,786.15 points in 3rd place.

"The thousand game mark has now been passed! November’s 120 qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, coupled with 25 friendlies also held this month, have brought the total number of internationals in 2021 to 1058," FIFA said in a statement on Friday. "And just as they have done since 2018, Belgium end the calendar year at the summit."

"That said, the Red Devils came close to surrendering top spot to their nearest pursuers Brazil, who were unable to take advantage of Belgium’s draw in Wales after a stalemate of their own against Argentina," the statement continued.

"Next come France, whose two qualifying wins this month moved them closer to the leading pair, themselves only separated by 2.1 points," FIFA added.

The rest of the Top-10 after the current podium of Belgium, Brazil, and France are: 4th England (1,755.52 points); 5th Argentina (1,750.51 points); 6th Italy (1,740.77); 7th Spain (1,704.75); 8th Portugal (1,660.25); 9th Denmark (1,654.54) and 10th the Netherlands (1,653.73).

The next edition of FIFA’s World Ranking list is due to be released on December 23, 2021.