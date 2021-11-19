Russia’s Tretyakov wins gold at 2021/2022 Skeleton World Cup in Austria

MOSCOW, November 19. /TASS/. Russian skeleton racer Alexander Tretyakov won gold on Friday at the opening stage of the 2021/2022 Skeleton World Cup series, which kicked off today in Austria’s Innsbruck-Igls.

Tretyakov took the gold with an aggregate time result of 1 minute 45.07 seconds after two runs. Latvia’s Martins Dukurs finished 0.07 seconds behind Tretyakov (1 minute 45.14 seconds) to win the silver and the bronze went to Christopher Grotheer of Germany (1 minute 45.23 seconds).

Tretyakov, 36, is the gold medalist of the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi and the bronze medalist of the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver. He is also the 2013 World Champion in addition to his five silver and two bronze medals of the World Championships. The athlete is the winner of two Skeleton World Cup series (2008/2009 and 2018/2019).