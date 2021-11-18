Russian sports minister hopes RusAF’s membership to be reinstated in 2022

MOSCOW, November 18. /TASS/. All critical remarks, voiced at the Congress of the global body of track and field athletics, World Athletics, in regard to the All-Russia Athletics Federation (RusAF), will be corrected in 2022, Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin said on Thursday.

The Congress of the global body of track and field athletics, World Athletics, voted on Wednesday to extend a membership suspension term of the All-Russia Athletics Federation (RusAF) until the Russian side met all of its reinstatement requirements.

"Everything proceeds in line with the Road Map, which had been approved," Matytsin told journalists. "A positive tendency was noted regarding this road map. Some of the provisions were not fulfilled."

The minister pointed out to the leading role of the Russian track and field athletics in the world.

"We see a constructive dialogue with RusAF and it is a guarantee that we are pursuing the same target," he said. "The Russian athletics is in the leading place and the development of the international athletics is impossible without it."

"We hope that all critical remarks will be corrected in 2022 and we are looking forward to this year with optimism," Matytsin added.

World Athletics and RusAF

World Athletics, suspended RusAF’s membership in November 2015, following a wave of anti-doping rules violations and formed a special mission on the issue. World Athletics, however, allowed clean athletes from Russia to participate in international tournaments under the neutral status or the Authorized Neutral Athlete (ANA) until the membership of the RusAF is reinstated. The ANA status prohibited Russian athletes from participating in all international track and field tournaments under the national flag.

The World Athletics Council announced on November 22, 2019 its decision to extend the suspension of RusAF’s reinstatement process, based on charges brought by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU). According to World Athletics, the AIU charged RusAF on November 21, 2019 "with obstructing an investigation and provisionally suspended several senior federation officials for tampering and complicity."

The provisionally suspended senior officials at that time were then-President of RusAF Dmitry Shlyakhtin and several more high-ranking people from the federation for helping to falsify documents, which Russian high jumper Danil Lysenko presented as his excuse for skipping doping tests.

In March 2020, the World Athletics Council ruled to fine RusAF $5 million for an alleged involvement of the previous executive administration’s attempt to forge official documents of high jumper Danil Lysenko. RusAF repaid the fine on August 12, 2020.