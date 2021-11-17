World Athletics Congress votes to extend RusAF’s membership suspension

MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. The Congress of the global body of track and field athletics, World Athletics, voted on Wednesday to extend a membership suspension term of the All-Russia Athletics Federation (RusAF) until the Russian side met all of its reinstatement requirements.

A total of 126 delegates of the 2021 World Athletics Congress voted in favor of extending the suspension term for Russia’s track and field athletics body, while 18 cast their votes against and 34 delegates abstained.

World Athletics President Sebastian Coe said earlier in the day that the Council of the global governing body of track and field athletics recommended participants of the Congress to extend the membership suspension of RusAF until the Russian side meets all of its reinstatement criteria.

Addressing the World Athletics Congress today, RusAF acting President Irina Privalova expressed hope that RusAF’s work on its membership reinstatement with World Athletics would yield positive results.

"Athletics is very important for Russia. The Russian Athletics Federation enjoys strong support from the Ministry of Sports of the Russian Federation and the Russian Olympic Committee on our path to rejoining the global athletics family," she said.

"The Russian Athletics Federation actively promotes a policy of zero tolerance to doping. Among athletes, coaches, regional federations and in the Russian athletics community as a whole the former culture of attitudes towards doping is undergoing a massive change," she said.

"We hope that this work will result in the restoration of the Russian Athletics Federation to the World athletics family in the near future," Privalova added.

World Athletics and RusAF

World Athletics, suspended RusAF’s membership in November 2015, following a wave of anti-doping rules violations and formed a special mission on the issue. World Athletics, however, allowed clean athletes from Russia to participate in international tournaments under the neutral status or the Authorized Neutral Athlete (ANA) until the membership of the RusAF is reinstated. The ANA status prohibited Russian athletes from participating in all international track and field tournaments under the national flag.

The World Athletics Council announced on November 22, 2019, its decision to extend the suspension of RusAF’s reinstatement process, based on charges brought by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU). According to World Athletics, the AIU charged RusAF on November 21, 2019, "with obstructing an investigation and provisionally suspended several senior federation officials for tampering and complicity."

The provisionally suspended senior officials at that time were then-President of RusAF Dmitry Shlyakhtin and several more high-ranking people from the federation for helping to falsify documents, which Russian high jumper Danil Lysenko presented as his excuse for skipping doping tests.

In March 2020, the World Athletics Council ruled to fine RusAF $5 million for an alleged involvement of the previous executive administration’s attempt to forge official documents of high jumper Danil Lysenko. RusAF repaid the fine on August 12, 2020.