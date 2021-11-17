Fan-ID system to be in place again at 2022 UEFA Champions League final in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, November 17. /TASS/. Russia’s Fan-ID system will be in use during the 2022 UEFA Champions League final match in Saint Petersburg to simplify the country’s border entry procedures for foreign football fans, Alexei Sorokin, the head of the Local Organizing Committee (LOC), said on Wednesday.

"A system for identifying football fans [Fan-ID] will be in use during the Champions League final match in St. Petersburg," Sorokin told journalists. "The priority during for ticket distribution will be given to fans of two football clubs [the finalists of the 2021/2022 Champions League]."

Russia’s Fan-ID was successfully tested during the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup, as well as during the 2018 FIFA World Cup, and earned high marks from the world’s governing football body of FIFA. The Fan-ID system was also in place during matches of the 202 UEFA Euro Cup in St. Petersburg last summer.

A Fan-ID holder was allowed to enter the country without having a Russian visa and stay for the duration of global football tournaments. Fan-IDs were obligatory, in addition to purchased tickets, in order to attend football matches.

In August 2019, the European governing body of football announced the selection of Russia’s St. Petersburg as the venue for the final of the 2021 Champions League at the recently-built football stadium.

However, the date was moved to 2022 due to safety reasons amid the global spread of the novel coronavirus and the match is now slated for May 28, 2022.

The newly built Gazprom Arena in St. Petersburg hosted the opening and final matches of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup and also served as one of 12 stadiums across the country hosting matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.