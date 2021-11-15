IOC approves uniforms for Russian athletes to participate in Olympic Games in Beijing

MOSCOW, November 15. /TASS/. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) agreed on the uniforms for the Russian team to take part in the XXIV Olympic Winter Games in Beijing, President of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), Stanislav Pozdnyakov reported on Monday.

"We finally get the uniform approved by the IOC a week ago. There were some difficulties, there was a discussion. However, we were able to convince our colleagues on the main points. The idea will be similar to the one we had in Tokyo: the ROC emblem will be placed as well as all the colors of the Russian tricolor. At the beginning of December, the Zasport company will present it to the public," Pozdnyakov said.

According to the decision issued by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in the arbitration procedure between the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the Russian anti-doping Agency (RUSADA), Russian athletes cannot participate in major international competitions, including the Olympics and any world championships, under the Russian flag until December 16, 2022. The national anthem and the country’s coat of arms are prohibited from being used.

The Winter Olympic Games will be held in Beijing from February 4 to 20, 2022.