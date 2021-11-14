324 Russian fans attend FIFA World Cup qualifier Russia vs Croatia in Split

MOSCOW, November 14. /TASS/. As many as 324 football fans from Russia attended Sunday’s 2022 FIFA World Cup group stage qualifier between Russia and Croatia, the press service of the Russian Football Union told TASS.

Russia’s national football team lost 0-1 to Croatia in the final 2022 FIFA World Cup group stage qualifier, which was played at the Poljud stadium in Croatia's Split. The only goal was scored by Russia’s defender Fyodor Kudryashov in his own net. A draw was enough for Russia to qualify for the World Cup.

"As many 324 Russian fans attended the match in Split," the Russian Football Union said.

The stadium has a capacity of 35,000 and the match was attended by 30,527 spectators.

To be qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the team from Russia will have to defeat two teams in playoff games. The playoff round draw will take place on November 26. Semifinals will be played on March 24-25, and finals - on March 28-29.

Along with Russia, teams from Austria, Wales, the Czech Republic, and Scotland will take pat in the playoff round.