Russia defeated by Croatia in 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier to continue in playoffs

SPLIT /Croatia/, November 14. /TASS/. Russia’s national football team has lost 0-1 to Croatia in the final 2022 FIFA World Cup group stage qualifier and will now have to continue in playoffs.

The game was played at the Poljud stadium in Croatia's Split on Sunday in the presence of 30,257 fans.

Russia’s defender Fyodor Kudryashov scored an own goal in the 81st minute.

The team from Russia finished the group stage qualifier on the second place in Group H, with 22 points after ten games.

To be qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the team from Russia will have to defeat two teams in playoff games. The playoff round draw will take place on November 26. Semifinals will be played on March 24-25, and finals - on March 28-29.

Along with Russia, teams from Austria, Wales, the Czech Republic, and Scotland will take pat in the playoff round.