Russia’s ice hockey team beats Czech team to finish Karjala Cup on third place

HELSINKI, November 14. /TASS/. Russia’s national ice hockey team has defeated the Czech team 5-2 in the third round of the Karjala Cup, the first stage of the Euro Hockey Tour.

The match was played on Sunday in Helsinki.

Alexander Ylesin (4th minute), Dmitry Voronkov (18th and 23rd minutes), Nikita Tertyshny (32nd minute), and Artyom Galimov (58th minute) scored for Russia, and Matej Stransky (40th minute) and David Kase (50th minute) scored for the Czech Republic.

Team Russia has won its first win in the tournament and has taken the third place with three points. The Czech team is fourth with no points. Sweden and Finland are first and second, respectively, with six points both.

Karjala Cup is the first stage of the Euro Hockey Tour, which has been held in its current format annually since 1996. Each of its permanent participants, Russia, Finland, the Czech Republic, and Sweden, organize one stage. Overall, Russia won nine Karjala Cup trophies. Finland can boast 12 wins. Sweden won the event four times and the Czech Republic - two times.