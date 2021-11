MOSCOW, November 14. /TASS/. Russian skeleton athlete Evgeniy Rukosuev has secured his first win in the 2021/2022 International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation (IBSF) Intercontinental Cup. in Canada's Whistler.

Rukosuev, 22, had the two fastest runs of the race totaling 1:47.38, followed by US athlete Andrew Blaser (1:48.39) and Austria's Alexander Schlintner (1:48.40).

Rukosuev won the gold at the 2016 Winter Youth Olympics.