Russia loses to Sweden 2-4 in Karjala Cup match in spite of Michkov’s goal

HELSINKI, November 13. /TASS/. The Russian national ice hockey team lost to Sweden 2-4 in the second round of the Karjala Cup, played at Hartwall Arena in Helsinki on Saturday.

Matvey Michkov (22nd minute) and Artem Galimov (26th) scored for Russia, while Anton Bengtsson (19), Carl Klingberg (24, 47) and Anton Lander (35) for Sweden.

Michkov, 16, became the youngest scorer in the history of the Russian national team, breaking the record of Alexander Ovechkin, who netted his debut puck for Russia in 2003 at the age of 17 years and 11 months.

On Thursday, Michkov hit the ice in a Karjala Cup match against Finland (0-3) at the age of 16 years, 11 months and 2 days, becoming the youngest player in Russian national hockey history to compete for the national team.