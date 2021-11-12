Russia’s determined win over Cyprus must help in match with Croatia, says sports minister

MOSCOW, November 12. /TASS/. Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin believes that the recently strong win over Cyprus in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier this week would serve as an emotional booster for the national team ahead of its match with Croatia, the minister said.

"The score was 6-0 and what can I add," Matytsin stated speaking about Russia’s win over Cyprus on Thursday.

The Russian national team defeated their rivals from Cyprus 6-0 in their home match on Thursday as part of a group stage encounter of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The match was played in Russia’s second-largest city of St. Petersburg and hosts Russia managed to deliver six balls into the net of their guests from Cyprus, reinforcing their top position in Group H.

"It seems to me that footballers and the coach said everything they wanted to say and we are now waiting for Sunday, because the national team of Croatia enjoyed a 7-1 win as well [against Malta]."

"It will be a deciding match [between Russia and Croatia]," Matytsin said. "The drive of the team and its coaching staff makes us believe that there will be a successful outcome of the match."

Following its nine matches played in Group H of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, the team from Russia is currently first with 22 points and ahead of their closest rivals, Croatia, which has 20 points standing in 2nd place after nine games.

Team Slovakia is 3rd in Group H with 11 points, while Slovenia is 4th with 11 points as well, but is ranked lower due to a number of scored and missed goals on the aggregate. The teams from Malta and Cyprus round out the Group H standings in the 5th and 6th places respectively, with five points each.

Russia is now set to play an away match against Croatia on November 14. This game will be a closing group stage match for the national team.

2022 FIFA World Cup

Qatar is set to host the 2022 FIFA World Cup between November 21 and December 18 at eight stadiums in seven cities across the country, namely in Doha, Lusail, Al Wakrah, Al Khor, Al Rayyan, Umm Salal and Madinat ash Shamal.

Qatar won the right to host the matches of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on December 2, 2010.

In March 2015, FIFA officially announced that the 22nd edition of FIFA’s flagship event would be played in November and December 2022, with the final match set for December 18, 2022, coinciding with - Qatar National Day. The objective, in principle, was to hold the tournament over 28 days.