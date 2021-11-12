Russia blanks out Cyprus 6-0 in 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying duel in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, November 11. /TASS/. The Russian national team defeated their rivals from Cyprus 6-0 in their home match on Thursday as part of a group stage encounter of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The match was played in Russia’s second-largest city of St. Petersburg and hosts Russia managed to deliver six balls into the net of their guests from Cyprus, reinforcing their top position in Group H.

The score was opened on 4th minute of the match by Alexander Yerokhin and he netted another ball on the 87th minute of the game.

The rest of the goals against Team Cyprus were scored by Fyodor Smolov (55th minute), Andrei Mostovoi (56th minute), Alexei Sutormin (62nd minute) and Anton Zabolotny (82nd minute)

Following its nine matches played in Group H of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, the team from Russia is currently first with 22 points and ahead of their closest rivals, Croatia, which has 17 points standing in 2nd place after eight games.

Team Slovakia is currently 3rd in Group H with 10 points, while Slovenia is 4th with 10 points as well, but is ranked lower due to a number of scored and missed goals on the aggregate. The teams from Malta and Cyprus round out the Group H standings in the 5th and 6th places respectively, with five points each.

2022 FIFA World Cup

Qatar is set to host the 2022 FIFA World Cup between November 21 and December 18 at eight stadiums in seven cities across the country, namely in Doha, Lusail, Al Wakrah, Al Khor, Al Rayyan, Umm Salal and Madinat ash Shamal.

Qatar won the right to host the matches of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on December 2, 2010.

In March 2015, FIFA officially announced that the 22nd edition of FIFA’s flagship event would be played in November and December 2022, with the final match set for December 18, 2022, coinciding with - Qatar National Day. The objective, in principle, was to hold the tournament over 28 days.