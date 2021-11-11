Russian figure skaters Tuktamysheva, Kolyada to miss 2021 Cup of Austria in Graz

MOSCOW, November 11. /TASS/. Russian figure skaters Yelizaveta Tuktamysheva and Mikhail Kolyada will skip the 2021 Cup of Austria due to medical reasons, Figure Skating Federation of Russia (FSFR) announced to TASS on Thursday.

According to the tournament’s official website, the 2021 Cup runs in Graz, Austria, between November 11 and 14, 2021, at the Merkur Eisstadion.

Tuktamysheva, 24, is the winner in ladies singles figure skating of the 2015 World Championship in China’s Shanghai and the 2015 European Championship in Sweden’s Stockholm.

She is also the bronze medal winner of the 2013 European Championship in Zagreb, the gold and bronze medal winner of the Grand Prix Finals (2014/2015 in Barcelona and 2018/2019 in Vancouver respectively) and the silver and bronze medalist of the World Team Trophy in team events (2015 in Tokyo and 2019 in Fukuoka correspondingly).