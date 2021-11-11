UEFA delegation to inspect St. Petersburg’s readiness for 2022 UEFA Champions League final

ST. PETERSBURG, November 11. /TASS/. An evaluation group’s visit of the Union of European Football Associations) ahead of the 2022 UEFA Champions League final match, scheduled to be held in Russia’s Saint Petersburg next year, will take place on November 17-18, Alexei Sorokin, the head of the Local Organizing Committee (LOC), said on Thursday.

"The visit of UEFA representatives is scheduled for Wednesday or Thursday next week," Sorokin said. "The program of the upcoming visit is standard and includes evaluation of the work at the stadium, nearby areas as well as all of the related activities."

"There will be a delegation of about eight people if we speak only about UEFA representatives," he added.

In August 2019, the European governing body of football announced a decision to select Russia’s St. Petersburg as the venue for the final of the 2021 Champions League at the recently-built football stadium.

However, the date was moved to 2022 due to safety reasons amid the global spread of the novel coronavirus and the match is now slated for May 28, 2022.