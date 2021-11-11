Mazepin’s representative rejects media rumors of F1 driver’s incident at Mexico nightclub

MOSCOW, November 11. /TASS/. The security staff of a nightclub in Mexico did not kick out Russian FIA Formula One driver Nikita Mazepin in an alleged incident reported by some media outlets, Mazepin’s representative told TASS on Thursday.

The Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo reported on November 10 that the Russian driver who races for Haas F1 Team was allegedly kicked out of a nightclub after the 2021 Formula 1 Mexico City Grand Prix. A video showed Mazepin talking to the nightclub’s security guards.

"If you look at the actual video, you can clearly see no one is being kicked out of the club. It was the exact opposite," the representative said.

"Nikita booked a table at the afterparty with the blessing of hosts Red Bull and invited the team to join him to celebrate the final race of the season for one of the team's race engineers. Nikita was in the club but, when some of the team members showed up, security didn't let them in. Nikita spoke to the security at the door and the mixup was cleared up. Everyone had a great time at the club for several hours after the video was shot," the driver’s representative explained.

The Russian auto racer was spotted in the nightclub together with racing drivers George Russel and Alex Albon. However, the nightclub’s security did not use any sanctions against the other two racers.

Following 18 Grands Prix races this year, Mazepin is in the cellar in 21st place, earning zero points. This season is the first for the 22-year-old Russian auto racer in the F1 team. The F1 Grand Prix race in Mexico ran on November 5-7.