Cyprus views Russia as major opponent at 2022 FIFA World Cup group qualifiers — coach

ST. PETERSBURG, November 10. /TASS/. Cyprus views the national football squad from Russia as one of the best teams aiming for the top spot in its relevant qualifying Group H for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Nikos Kostenoglou, the head coach of the Cypriot national football team, said on Wednesday.

The national teams of Russia and Cyprus are set to play their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying match in Russia’s second largest city of Saint Petersburg on the night of November 11. The qualifier is set to start at 8:00 p.m. Moscow time (17:00 GMT).

"We know that we are facing the favorite [squad] of the group," Kostenoglou said speaking at a news conference in St. Petersburg ahead of the match on Thursday. "Although, we are behind in points, we will do our best to put up a decent game to show our national pride."

"We do realize that the strongest will win," he continued. "We also know that Russia is a very strong team, but we can also show something and will be playing at our 100-percent capacity. We are psychologically ready for this match."

Following its eight matches played in Group H of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, the team from Russia is currently first with 19 points and ahead of their closest rivals, Croatia, which has 17 points standing in 2nd place.

Team Slovakia is currently 3rd in Group H with 10 points, while Slovenia is 4th with 10 points as well, but is ranked lower due to a number of scored and missed goals on the aggregate. The teams from Malta and Cyprus round out the Group H standings in the 5th and 6th places respectively, with five points each.

The Russian national football squad is scheduled to play its remaining two group stage qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup against Cyprus on November 11 (home match) and against Croatia on November 14 (away match).

2022 FIFA World Cup

Qatar is set to host the 2022 FIFA World Cup between November 21 and December 18 at eight stadiums in seven cities across the country, namely in Doha, Lusail, Al Wakrah, Al Khor, Al Rayyan, Umm Salal and Madinat ash Shamal.

Qatar won the right to host the matches of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on December 2, 2010.

In March 2015, FIFA officially announced that the 22nd edition of FIFA’s flagship event would be played in November and December 2022, with the final match set for December 18, 2022, coinciding with - Qatar National Day. The objective, in principle, was to hold the tournament over 28 days.