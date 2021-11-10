Russia’s MMA star Emelianenko still eyes bout with boxing legend Roy Jones Jr.

MOSCOW, November 10. /TASS/. Russia’s world-renowned MMA (mixed martial arts) heavyweight fighter Fedor Emelianenko told TASS on Wednesday he was still ready for a boxing fight against legendary boxer Roy Jones Jr.

Roy Jones Jr., who currently holds Russian citizenship, repeatedly stated his intentions in the past to meet Emelianenko in the ring for a boxing bout. In July 2021, Emelianenko told TASS that "Roy Jones Jr. is a legend of the boxing world and it would be definitely interesting to meet him in the ring."

"I treat him with great respect and view him as a great athlete and a legendary person," Emelianenko said in an interview with TASS. "He is one of the most outstanding boxers of all times."

"It will be a high honor to enter such fight, because I am very interested in such bouts, namely in the bouts against such opponents as Roy [Jones Jr.]," he continued. "The only matter left to settle is to find a promoter capable of organizing this fight and discuss terms."

In September 2015, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree to grant Russian citizenship to Roy Jones Jr. The professional career of the US-born boxer began in 1989 and he has won world titles in four weight classes to his credit.

At one point, he was considered the world’s number one pound-for-pound boxer. He is also a unique sporting figure in being the only fighter to win titles in the middleweight, super middleweight, light heavyweight and heavyweight divisions.

In his professional boxing career 52-year-old Roy Jones Jr. scored 66 wins, including 47 knockouts, and lost nine fights. In 1988, he won a silver medal at the Seoul Olympics.

Emelianenko, 45, currently boasts an official MMA record of 40 wins (16 by KO/TKO; 15 by submission and nine by decision) and six defeats (five by KO/TKO; one by submission).

‘The Last Emperor’ Fedor Emelianenko

The MMA star had temporarily retired between 2012 and 2015. During that hiatus, Emelianenko held the post of the Russian MMA Union’s president and also served from November 2012 as an advisor to then-Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko.

Following his 2015 comeback, Emelianenko has had eight bouts so far, defeating India’s Jaideep Singh, then clinching another victory over Brazil’s Fabio Maldonado. In June 2017, he lost by TKO to US fighter Matt Mitrione. In April 2018, he defeated US heavyweight Frank Mir with a KO win in the first round and in October 2018 he enjoyed a TKO triumph over American fighter Chael Sonnen. In January 2019, he lost by TKO (punches) to Ryan ‘Darth’ Bader of the United States and then knocked out US fighter Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson in December 2019.

Late last month, Emelianenko defeated 35-year-old Timothy Johnson of the United States with a KO win in the opening round of their Bellator 269 tournament fight in Moscow.

Born on September 28, 1976, in the town of Rubezhnoye in Ukraine’s southeast, Emelianenko fought his way to the top earning numerous titles throughout his career.

He is the MMA Pride Fighting Championships Heavyweight Champion (2003-2007), FIAS World Combat Sambo Championship Heavyweight Champion 2002, 2005, 2007 and Russian Judo Federation National Championship bronze medalist (1998, 1999).

In 2009, the esteemed American sports magazine, Sports Illustrated, named him "the top MMA fighter of the decade.".