Crowd capacity set to 30% for Spartak-Napoli UEFA Europa League match

MOSCOW, November 10. /TASS/. Russia’s sanitary watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, has allowed a 30-percent audience attendance at the UEFA (the Union of European Football Associations) Europa League match between Russia’s Spartak Moscow and Italy’s Napoli FC, Dmitry Zelenov, a spokesman for the Russian club, told journalists on Wednesday.

Spartak FC is set to clash on its home turf in the Russian capital of Moscow against Italy’s Napoli FC on November 24. The 5th round group stage match of the 2021/2022 UEFA Europa League tournament is scheduled to kick off at 6:30 p.m. Moscow time.

"Rospotrebnadzor has issued its agreement with us regarding the audience attendance during the match against Napoli," Zelenov said.

"The audience attendance is still at 30% of the stadium’s total capacity," he continued. "QR-codes of those, who had been vaccinated or recovered [from COVID-19], are still obligatory," he continued. "We are set to launch the ticket sales program as soon as possible."

Spartak Moscow FC is currently in the cellar of Group C with 4 points after four matches played. Group C is topped by Italy’s Napoli (seven points after four matches) followed by Poland’s Legia FC in 2nd place with six points and England’s Leicester FC in 3rd place with five points).