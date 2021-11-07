Russia interested in hosting Billie Jean King Cup final — official

MSOCOW, November 7. /TASS/. Russia will be interested in hosting the final of the Billie Jean King Cup women’s tennis tournament, if funds are allocated for the purpose, President of the Russian Tennis Federation Shamil Tarpishchev has told TASS.

The Russian team won the tournament on Saturday, defeating Switzerland.

"We are interesting in hosting such a reputed event. It would promote tennis in the country and give it an impetus, but funds are needed to do so. Currently, we work according to the following principle: ‘little money - one champion, big money - lots of champions.’ All our successes are not a coincidence, they are a result of hard work," he said.

The Billie Jean King Cup was previously known as the Fed Cup, but the tournament’s name was changed last year in honor of former World No. 1 Billie Jean King. A total of 12 national teams, divided into four groups, took part in the competition.

Russia won the tournament five times (in 2004, 2005, 2007, 2008 and 2021), and finished as the runner up in 1999, 2001, 2011, 2013 and 2015.