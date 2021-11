Russia's figure skater Shcherbakova wins Grand Prix in Italy, Khromykh is second

TURIN /Italy/, November 6. /TASS/. Russia’s figure skating star Anna Shcherbakova finished first at the 2021 Grand Prix figure skating event in Italy’s Turin on Saturday.

Shcherbakova was awarded 236.78 points, followed by her teammate Maiia Khromykh (226.35 points). Belgium's Loena Hendrickx was the third (219.05 points).

Pairs competition

Russian figure skaters Iuliia Artemeva and Mikhail Nazarychev finished third in the pairs competition of the ISU Grand Prix of Italy.

The Russian pair got 187.01 points (61.90+125.11). Sui Wenjing and Han Cong of China won the event (224.55 points, 80.07+144.48). Another Chinese pair, Peng Cheng and Jin Yang, finished second (211.86 points, 76.71+135.15).

The next stage of Grand Prix will be held on November 12-14 in Tokyo.