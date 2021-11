MOSCOW, November 6. /TASS/. Russia’s team has defeated Iran 3-2 in the final match of the continental Beach Soccer Cup held in Dubai.

Boris Nikonorov made a hat-trick for the Russian team, while Mohammad Mokhtari scored twice for Iran.

Earlier on Saturday, Senegal defeated Portugal 7-4 in bronze medal match, winning the tournament for the first time.

The Russian team has won the Intercontinental Beach Soccer Cup for the fourth time (2011, 2012, 2015, 2021).