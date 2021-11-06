Russian tennis players win Billie Jean King Cup

MOSCOW, November 7. /TASS/. A team of Russian tennis players on Saturday defeated Switzerland to win Billie Jean King Cup, a major international team competition in women's tennis.

This year’s edition of the tournament was hosted by the Czech Republic.

In the first game of the final, Daria Kasatkina beat Jil Teichmann (6:2, 6:4).

Later in the day, her teammate Liudmila Samsonova defeated Belinda Bencic (3:6, 6:3, 6:4). She replaced Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, who had to withdraw due to a knee injury.

Apart from Kasatkina, Pavlyuchenkova and Samsonova, the Russian team also included Ekaterina Alexandrova and Veronika Kudermetova.

During the group stage, the Russian players defeated France and Canada. In the semi-final, they beat the US team.

The Billie Jean King Cup was previously known as the Fed Cup, but the tournament’s name was changed last year in honor of former World No. 1 Billie Jean King. A total of 12 national teams, divided into four groups, took part in the competition.

Russia won the tournament five times (in 2004, 2005, 2007, 2008 and 2021), and finished as the runner up in 1999, 2001, 2011, 2013 and 2015.