Daniil Medvedev enters quarterfinals of 2021 Paris Masters tennis tournament

MOSCOW, November 5. /TASS/. Russia’s Daniil Medvedev defeated American Sebastian Korda with a score of 4: 6, 6: 1, 6: 3 in the third round of the 2021 Paris Masters tennis tournament.

In the quarterfinals, Medvedev, who is the second seed in the tournament, will face the winner of the match between Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz and Hugo Gaston of France.

Medvedev is 25 years, ranks second in the world and has 13 ATP titles, including a victory at the US Open in 2021.

Korda is 21 years old and has one ATP title. To date, his best achievement in Grand Slam tournaments is entering the fourth round of the 2020 French Open and Wimbledon in 2021.

The Paris Masters is scheduled to complete on November 7, its prize fund is 3 mln euros. The current winner of the competition is Medvedev.