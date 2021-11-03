Russian swimmer Kirpichnikova wins European gold in women’s 800-meter freestyle event

KAZAN, November 3. /TASS/. Russian swimmer Anastasia Kirpichnikova won gold on Wednesday in the women’s 800m freestyle event at the 2021 European Short Course Swimming Championship, which is hosted by Russia’s Kazan on November 2-7.

The 21-year-old Russian swimmer clocked the distance in 8 minutes and 04.65 seconds to win the gold.

Italy’s Simona Quadarella took the silver with the result of 8 minutes 10.54 seconds and Germany’s Isabel Marie Gose clocked the distance in 8 minutes 10.60 seconds to grab the bronze.

The team of swimmers from Russia currently leads the overall medal standings of the championship having won three gold, one silver and two bronze medals. The Netherlands follow in 2nd place with two gold and one silver medals and Italy is 3rd with one gold, six silver and one bronze medals.

The European Short Course Swimming Championships are held under the auspices of the European Swimming League (LEN). During the LEN Bureau, which was held on December 7, 2019, in Glasgow, Kazan was unanimously chosen as the host for the 2021 European Short Course Swimming Championships.

Since 2013, the Championships have been held on each odd year, usually in early December. From 1996 to 2013 the Championships were held annually, then every two years.