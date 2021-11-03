Russia’s Chikunova wins silver at 2021 European Short Course Swimming Championship

KAZAN, November 3. /TASS/. Russian swimmer Yevgeniya Chikunova won silver on Wednesday in the women’s 100-meter breaststroke event at the 2021 European Short Course Swimming Championship, which is hosted by Russia’s Kazan on November 2-7.

The 16-year-old Russian swimmer finished second in the race with the result of 1 minute 04.25 seconds. She finished only 0.24 seconds behind Italy’s Martina Carraro, who won the gold with the result of 1 minute 04.01 seconds.

Estonia’s Eneli Jefimova also finished 2nd in the race with the result of 1 minute 04.25 seconds.

Another Russian swimmer, Nika Godun, finished 4th behind the leading trio with the result of 1 minute 04.67 seconds.

The team of swimmers from Russia currently lead the overall medal standings of the championship having won two gold, one silver and two bronze medals. The Netherlands follow in 2nd place with two gold and one silver medals and Italy is 3rd with one gold, four silver and one bronze.

About the tournament

The European Short Course Swimming Championships are held under the auspices of the European Swimming League (LEN). During the LEN Bureau, which was held on December 7, 2019, in Glasgow, Kazan was unanimously chosen as the host for the 2021 European Short Course Swimming Championships.

Since 2013, the Championships have been held on each odd year, usually in early December. From 1996 to 2013 the Championships were held annually, then every two years.