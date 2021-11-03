Russia’s Kolesnikov wins gold at 2021 European Short Course Swimming Championship

KAZAN, November 3. /TASS/. Russian swimmer Kliment Kolesnikov won gold on Wednesday in the men’s 50m backstroke event at the 2021 European Short Course Swimming Championship, which is hosted by Russia’s Kazan on November 2-7.

The 21-year-old Russian swimmer clocked the distance in 22.47 seconds setting a new European record.

Italy’s Michele Lamberti took the silver with the result of 22.65 seconds and Robert-Andrei Glinta from Romania snatched the bronze with the result of 22.74 seconds.

According to the organizer’s official website, the European Short-Course Swimming Championships are held under the auspices of the European Swimming League (LEN). During the LEN Bureau, which was held on December 7, 2019 in Glasgow, Kazan was unanimously chosen as the host for the 2021 European Short-Course Swimming Championships.

Since 2013, the Championships have been held on each odd year, usually in early December. From 1996 to 2013 the Championships were held annually, then every two years.