Up to 600 athletes on extended national roster for 2022 Olympics — Russian sports chief

MOSCOW, November 3. /TASS/. An extended roster of the Russian national Olympic team’s athletes for the 2022 Winter Games in China has been officially approved on Wednesday, Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin said.

"We have approved the list [of candidates] today and it includes 599 athletes, who will compete in 13 sports competitions," Matytsin told journalists.

As of today, the team of Russian national athletes had been granted 218 licenses out of total 261, for their participation in the upcoming Olympics in Beijing. The Russian sports minister said that that the number of allocated quotas may be changed based on international tournaments in the next two months.

Late last month, Stanislav Pozdnyakov, the president of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), said that the Russian Olympic delegation for the 2022 Winter Games in China’s Beijing would include about 450 people.

The Russian sports minister also said today that "a very important stage was cleared today. We have provided maximum information in regard to participation’s regulations, set by the Organizing Committee of the Games in Beijing."

"We hope that all planned sports events will be successfully organized," he continued. "I want to point out that we [Russia] have already won all of the quotes regarding the ice hockey and figure skating. I hope that all of our training camp programs would be fulfilled."

"I also look forward for an emotional background of our team in its maximum capacity taking part in the [2022 Olympic] Games in Beijing," the Russian sports chief added.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko told TASS in mid-October that some 600 athletes were on the extended roster of the Russian national Olympic team for the 2022 Winter Games.

Chernyshenko, who oversees sports, culture and tourism in the Russian government, said that the final roster of the team, which would be representing Russia at the Olympic Games in Beijing, is expected to be announced in January.

At the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang, the Russian national Olympic team competed under the status of the Olympic Athletes from Russia (OAR) because the Russian Olympic Committee’s (ROC) membership with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) was suspended at that time.

Russian athletes finished in 13th place of the overall medals standings at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang having won two gold, six silver and nine bronze medals.

2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games in the Chinese capital of Beijing are scheduled to be held between February 4 and 20.

During the 128th IOC session in Kuala Lumpur on July 31, 2015, Beijing was chosen to host the 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games making the Chinese capital the first city ever to host both the Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2008) as well as the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2022).

Beijing won the right to host the 2022 Olympics and Paralympics in a tight race, beating Kazakhstan’s Almaty in 2015, by chalking up 44 votes against its rival’s 40.