MOSCOW, November 3. /TASS/. Russia’s Zenit St. Petersburg lost 2:4 to Italy’s Juventus in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League in Turin on Tuesday night.

Paulo Dybala (11’, 58’ on penalty), Federico Chieza (73’) and Alvaro Morata (82’) scored for Juventus, while Leonardo Bonucci scored an own goal on the 26th minute. Zenit’s Sardar Azmoun netted the ball on the 92nd minute.

Juventus gathered 12 points in the group stage and proceded into the tournament’s playoff.