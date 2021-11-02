Russia takes bronze in men’s medley at European Short Course Championship in Kazan

KAZAN, November 2. /TASS/. Russian swimmers won bronze on Tuesday in men’s 4x50 medley relay event at the 2021 European Short Course Swimming Championship, which is hosted by Russia’s Kazan on November 2-7.

The quartet of Russian swimmers included Vladimir Morozov, Vladislav Grinev, Yevgeny Rylov and Kliment Kolesnikov. They took the bronze with the final result of 1 minute 23.35 seconds.

The gold went to the team of swimmers from the Netherlands, namely Jesse Puts, Stan Pijnenburg, Kenzo Simons and Thom de Boer. They cleared the distance in 1 minute 22.89 seconds.

The silver was grabbed by the Italian team of Alessandro Miressi, Thomas Ceccon, Lorenzo Zazzeri and Marco Orsi with the result of 1 minute 22.92 seconds.

According to the organizer’s official website, the European Short Course Swimming Championships are held under the auspices of the European Swimming League (LEN). During the LEN Bureau, which was held on December 7, 2019, in Glasgow, Kazan was unanimously chosen as the host for the 2021 European Short Course Swimming Championships.

Since 2013, the Championships have been held on each odd year, usually in early December. From 1996 to 2013 the Championships were held annually, then every two years.