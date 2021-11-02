Russia wins gold in women’s 4x50m freestyle relay at European Short Course Championship

KAZAN, November 2. /TASS/. The team of Russian female swimmers won gold on Tuesday in the 4x50m freestyle relay competition at the 2021 European Short Course Swimming Championship, which is hosted by Russia’s Kazan on November 2-7.

The quartet of Russian swimmers included Rozaliya Nasretdinova, Arina Surkova, Maria Kameneva and Daria Klepikova. They clocked the relay distance in 1 minute 34.92 seconds to win the gold.

The silver went to swimmers from the team of the Netherlands (Kim Busch, Maaike de Waard, Kira Toussaint and Valerie van Roon) with the result of 1 minute 35.47 seconds.

The bronze was coined by the team of Polish swimmers of Katarzyna Wasick, Kornelia Fiedkiewicz, Dominika Sztandera and Alicja Tchorz, who finished the distance in 1 minute 35.94 seconds.

According to the organizer’s official website, the European Short-Course Swimming Championships are held under the auspices of the European Swimming League (LEN). During the LEN Bureau, which was held on December 7, 2019, in Glasgow, Kazan was unanimously chosen as the host for the 2021 European Short-Course Swimming Championships.

Since 2013, the Championships have been held on each odd year, usually in early December. From 1996 to 2013 the Championships were held annually, then every two years.