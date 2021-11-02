World’s governing hockey body IIHF: Chinese men’s team to hit home ice at 2022 Olympics

MOSCOW, November 2. /TASS/. The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) has no plans of excluding the Chinese national hockey team from its participation in the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, the IIHF press office announced on Tuesday in its statement.

The IIHF Council held a three day session in Switzerland’s Zurich between October 31 and November 2. IIHF President Luc Tardif announced in September in an interview with France Press news agency it was possible that the Chinese men’s ice hockey squad would not be playing on their home ice next year due to "insufficient sporting standard." Tardif said at that time that "This question really arises for the men's team, not for the women's team."

Following the IIHF Council’s meeting in Zurich, the statement from the organization’s press service announced today: "As part of ongoing evaluations of the Chinese men’s national team’s participation in the 2022 Winter Olympic Games Men’s ice hockey tournament, IIHF President Luc Tardif briefed the Council on the status of the team and reviewed the eligibility status of the players submitted in the initial team roster long list."

"The IIHF and the Chinese Ice Hockey Association are working together to schedule two games with the Chinese national team in a joint effort to evaluate the status of the team’s preparations for Beijing 2022," the statement reads.

IIHF President Luc Tardif said speaking on the issue: "To be clear, the IIHF is not going to remove the Chinese team from the Olympic Games, the status of the men’s national team as a host nation participant in the Olympic ice hockey tournament was confirmed by Congress and remains unchanged."

"We are working with the CIHA [the Chinese Ice Hockey Association] to confirm their player eligibility according to IIHF rules, and we will continue to assist them as they work towards preparing their team for the Olympic Games," the statement from the IIHF quoted Tardif as saying.

About the tournament

The ice hockey competition at the 2022 Olympics in Beijing will run between February 9 and 20. The national ice hockey federations had to announce at least three names of their players before October 8, who were set to travel to China for the 2022 Winter Olympics. Eleven out of 12 national teams (except hosts China) already announced the names of their three selected players.

Reigning Olympic ice hockey champions, Russia, were seeded in Group B along with the squads from Switzerland, the Czech Republic and Denmark. Team ROC (the Russian Olympic Committee) will play its Group B matches against Switzerland on February 9, Denmark - on February 11 and the Czech Republic - on February 12.

The press service of the Russian Hockey Federation (RHF) stated on October 8 that Russia’s NHL hockey stars Alexander Ovechkin, Nikita Kucherov and Andrei Vasilevsky were the first players to enter the roster of their national team for the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in China.

2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games in the Chinese capital of Beijing are scheduled to be held between February 4 and 20.

During the 128th IOC session in Kuala Lumpur on July 31, 2015, Beijing was chosen to host the 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games making the Chinese capital the first city ever to host both the Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2008) as well as the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2022).

Beijing won the right to host the 2022 Olympics and Paralympics in a tight race, beating Kazakhstan’s Almaty in 2015, by chalking up 44 votes against its rival’s 40.