Russia’s Khachanov through to Round 2 of 2021 Paris Masters tennis tournament

MOSCOW, November 2. /TASS/. Russian tennis player Karen Khachanov has cleared on Tuesday the opening stage of the 2021 Paris Masters tennis tournament, which kicked off in the French capital earlier this week.

Khachanov defeated earlier in the day Sweden’s Mikael Ymer in straight sets (6-4; 7-5) and is now to set to meet in Round 2 with the winner of the opening round clash between Richard Gasquet of France and Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov.

The 25-year-old Russian is the winner of four ATP (the Association of Tennis Professionals) tournaments and is currently rated as the World No 31 in the ATP Rankings. Khachanov’s best result at the Grand Slam tournaments was reaching the quarterfinals of the 2019 French Open and the 2021 Wimbledon. He is also a silver medalist of the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo in men’s singles.

The 2021 ATP Paris Masters tennis tournament is taking place on November 1-7 and has three million euro (almost $3.5 million) up for grabs in prize money. Russia’s Medvedev is the defending champion of the tournament in Paris.