Eighteen countries applied for 2021 European Mixed Team Championship in Russia’s Ufa

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. Eighteen national judo teams have submitted their applications to participate in the European Mixed Team Championship on November 24-26 in the Russian city of Ufa, Kirill Denisov, the sport director of the Russian Judo Federation (RJF), told TASS on Monday.

The mixed team judo competition was held for the first time 2018 in the Russian Urals city of Yekaterinburg, which hosted 21 national teams. Germany won the championship at that time defeating judokas from the Netherlands, while the national teams of Russia and Ukraine took the bronze.

"The European Mixed Team Championship became available only after this discipline was included on the program of the Tokyo Olympic Games, where the team competition crowned the tournament," Denisov said in an interview with TASS. "This is a very prestigious tournament and it is very prestigious for Ufa to host it."

"As of today, a total of 18 teams have submitted their participation applications," he continued.

According to Denisov, the upcoming tournament in Ufa would be a priority start for the Russian judo.

"The upcoming competition is indeed a very important tournament for us before the yearend and we hope that it would be attended by [the national team’s] frontrunners - we have talented and strong wrestlers and are we aimed for the victory only."

"The competitions are scheduled to be organized in the so-called bubble mode and athletes will be able to attend two locations only, which are a hotel and a gym," Denisov continued. "Each participant will have to undergo a three-phase system of testing."

"If we speak about our team, I should say that it is 90% vaccinated and it was never an issue whether to get inoculated or not before the Games," he said. "This is why our national team had not contracted the disease as of today."