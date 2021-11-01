FIFA fines Russia $5,490 over violations at home football matches against Croatia, Malta

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. World’s governing football body, FIFA, imposed an almost $5,490 fine on the Russian Football Union (RFU) for reported security breaches during national team’s matches against Croatia and Malta earlier in the year, FIFA’s press office said in a statement on Monday.
The global football body announced financial sanctions against a number of countries over reported incidents during the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches in September and October and Russia was mentioned among other countries on the list.
"FIFA has today published the sanctions imposed by its Disciplinary Committee for incidents that took place during the September and October windows of the preliminary competition for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022," the statement reads.
"In line with FIFA’s zero-tolerance stance against discrimination and violence in football, a number of member associations have been punished due to discriminatory behavior by their respective supporters," the statement added.
According to the document from FIFA, the fine of 5,000 Swiss francs was imposed against RFU for a reported intrusion of the field by third-party people.
"Order and security at matches (invasion of the field of play)," the statement from FIFA reads. "Failure to respect stadium zoning."
The Russian national team played two matches in early September (against Croatia and Malta) as part of its qualifying tournament for the finals in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
Russia’s home match against Croatia, which ended with 0-0 draw, was held at the Luzhniki Stadium on September 1 in front of the allowed number of spectators of 23,000 people. The home match against Malta was organized at the Otkritie-Bank Arena in Moscow and ended with 2-0 in favor of the hosts (up to 3,000 spectators were allowed at the stadium for that game).
Following its eight matches played in Group H of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, Team Russia is currently first with 19 points and ahead of their closest rivals, Croatia, which has 17 points standing in 2nd place.
Team Slovakia is currently 3rd in Group H with 10 points, while Slovenia is 4th with 10 points as well, but is ranked lower due to a number of scored and missed goals on the aggregate. The teams from Malta and Cyprus round out the Group H standings in the 5th and 6th places respectively, with five points each.
The Russian national football squad is scheduled to play its remaining two group stage qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup against Cyprus on November 11 (home match) and against Croatia on November 14 (away match).
2022 FIFA World Cup
Qatar is set to host the 2022 FIFA World Cup between November 21 and December 18 at eight stadiums in seven cities across the country, namely in Doha, Lusail, Al Wakrah, Al Khor, Al Rayyan, Umm Salal and Madinat ash Shamal.
Qatar won the right to host the matches of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on December 2, 2010.
In March 2015, FIFA officially announced that the 22nd edition of FIFA’s flagship event would be played in November and December 2022, with the final match set for December 18, 2022, coinciding with - Qatar National Day. The objective, in principle, was to hold the tournament over 28 days.