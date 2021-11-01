FIFA fines Russia $5,490 over violations at home football matches against Croatia, Malta

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. World’s governing football body, FIFA, imposed an almost $5,490 fine on the Russian Football Union (RFU) for reported security breaches during national team’s matches against Croatia and Malta earlier in the year, FIFA’s press office said in a statement on Monday.

The global football body announced financial sanctions against a number of countries over reported incidents during the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches in September and October and Russia was mentioned among other countries on the list.

"FIFA has today published the sanctions imposed by its Disciplinary Committee for incidents that took place during the September and October windows of the preliminary competition for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022," the statement reads.

"In line with FIFA’s zero-tolerance stance against discrimination and violence in football, a number of member associations have been punished due to discriminatory behavior by their respective supporters," the statement added.

According to the document from FIFA, the fine of 5,000 Swiss francs was imposed against RFU for a reported intrusion of the field by third-party people.

"Order and security at matches (invasion of the field of play)," the statement from FIFA reads. "Failure to respect stadium zoning."