‘I can say that he’s a friend’: Russian tennis star Medvedev on World’s No. 1 Djokovic

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. Russian tennis star Daniil Medvedev believes that he can call the World’s No.1 Novak Djokovic ‘a friend’, the press office of the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) said in a statement on Monday.

Djokoivic and World’s No. 2 Medvedev held a joint training session last Thursday in Paris, where the 2021 Paris Masters tennis tournament kicked off this week.

According to the ATP’s press service, "The pair had not crossed paths since Medvedev defeated Djokovic for his maiden [Grand] Slam title at the US Open [in September 2021]."

"Since I have become Top 10, I haven't played him in training sessions," Medvedev was quoted as saying on the ATP website. "I didn't know what to expect. I didn't know if he had trained a lot or not."

"I had anticipated this as a good training session and it was wonderful," the Russian tennis player continued. "We played for two hours, one set, and it was great. Then we talked for 15, 20 minutes, I love talking with him."

"I think I can say that he’s a friend… It's really seldom that No. 1 and No. 2 have a training session together," the Russian tennis star added.

The 2021 ATP Paris Masters tennis tournament is taking place on November 1-7 and has three million euro (almost $3.5 million) up for grabs in prize money. Russia’s Medvedev is the defending champion of the tournament in Paris.