Russia’s Butaev wins WBA welterweight championship title, defeating US Jamal James

MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. Russia’s Radzhab Butaev won the World Boxing Association (WBA) welterweight title, beating US Jamal James in a 12-round bout in Las Vegas (Nevada) on Sunday.

The Russian boxer scored the win by a technical knockout in the ninth round.

Twenty-seven-year-old Butaev fought for the champion’s belt of the World Boxing Association for the second time. In November 2019, he lost to his compatriot Alexander Besputin by a referees’ decision. However, Besputin later tested positive for banned substances and the WBA stripped him of the champion’s title.

Butaev now has a record of 14 wins, including 11 by knockouts, and no losses.