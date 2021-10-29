Russian gymnasts top medal standings at 2021 FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. Russian gymnasts are leading the medal standings at the 2021 FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships in Japan’s Kitakyushu.

On Friday, Russian gymnasts took home the gold in the women’s group all-around competition, so these scores have also helped the Russian squad to earn a victory in the team competition.

In individual events (Hoop, Ball and Clubs), Dina Averina snatched three gold medals. As a result, she became a 17-time world champion, repeating Evgeniya Kanaeva’s record for the number of world championship victories.

In addition to the five gold medals, the Russian team bagged three silvers (Ball, Clubs, Ribbon) and one bronze (Ribbon) medal.

Three sets of medals are still up for grabs at the tournament, that is one in the individual all-around competition and the other two in group events (five balls and three hoops/four clubs).

Alina Harnasko of Belarus clinched the gold in the Ribbon final. That said, Belarusian gymnasts have one silver medal and four bronze medals. Italy ranks third on the medal standings (0-2-1).

The 2021 Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships in Japan’s Kitakyushu is running between October 27 and 31. The individual all-around competition will be held on October 30. Groups perform two routines - five balls and three hoops/four clubs - on October 31.