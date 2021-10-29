Russian gymnasts win gold in women’s group all-around event at World Championship in Japan

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. Russian gymnasts won gold on Friday at the 2021 Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships in Japan’s Kitakyushu in the women’s group all-around competition.

The gold-medal winning team from Russia included Anastasia Bliznyuk, Polina Orlova, Angelina Shkatova, Alisa Tishchenko and Maria Tolkachyova.

Judges awarded the team of Russian gymnasts an aggregate score of 88.350 points.

The Italian team of gymnasts listing Martina Centofanti, Agnese Duranti, Alessia Maurelli, Daniela Mogurean and Martina Santandrea took the silver with 86.000 points.

The bronze in the women’s group all-around competition at the 2021 Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships in Japan went to the team from Belarus (Hanna Haidukevich, Anastasiya Malakanava, Anastasiya Rybakova, Arina Tsitsilina and Karyna Yarmolenka).

The 2021 Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships in Japan’s Kitakyushu is running between October 27 and 31. The Japanese city also hosted the 2021 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships on October 18-24.

The gold medal winners of the gymnastics competitions at the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo decided against participating in Japan’s Kitakyushu tournament this year. Israel’s 2020 Olympic Champion in the women’s all-around event, Linoy Ashram, stated almost two months ago her decision to skip this championship.

The national team of Bulgarian athletes announced their withdrawal from the team competitions on Tuesday after one of its gymnasts suffered an injury during a training session in Kitakyushu.

Due to current sanctions in place against the Russian sports, national gymnasts of Russia participate in the international tournament in Japan’s Kitakyushu as Team RGF (Russian Gymnastics Federation) and under the flag of the RGF. Russian gymnasts are awarded their gold medals to the tune of the First Piano Concerto by Pyotr Tchaikovsky instead of the national anthem.

Sanctions against Russian sports

On December 17, 2020, the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland’s Lausanne partially upheld WADA’s (the World Anti-Doping Agency) previous ruling on a number of sanctions against Russian sports.

Following the CAS decision, Russian athletes were deprived of their right to participate in all World Championships, Olympic and Paralympic Games under the national flag of Russia and to the tune of the national anthem for a two-year period.

The ruling of the Swiss-based court also stripped Russia of the right to bid for the organization of all international sports tournaments for a period of two years. WADA’s sanctions will be in force until December 2022.